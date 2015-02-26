BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
BANGALORE, Feb 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29900 ICS-201(B22mm) 30400 ICS-102(B22mm) 21800 ICS-103(23mm) 25800 ICS-104(24mm) 27300 ICS-202(26mm) 30900 ICS-105(26mm) 27300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 27700 ICS-105(27mm) 31200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28300 ICS-105MMA(27) 29300 ICS-105PHR(28) 31600 ICS-105(28mm) 30300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 30500 ICS-105(29mm) 30900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 31000 ICS-105(30mm) 31900 ICS-105(31mm) 33300 ICS-106(32mm) 34300 ICS-107(34mm) 40200
HONG KONG, May 9 (IFR) - Asian credits traded marginally tighter on Tuesday while the performance of new issues were mixed.