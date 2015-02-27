** Railway budget raised wagon expenditure to 45.02 billion rupees which is a 5.8 times increase vs budget estimates - Railway budget's explanatory memorandum shows ** Budget raised total rolling stock allocation to 193.42 bln rupees ($3.13 bln) versus revised FY15 estimates of 173.76 bln (bit.ly/1E1PLkw) ** "This may translate into nearly 22,500 wagons assuming 20 lakh rupees per wagon," an analyst said. ** Titagarh Wagons ended up 0.4 pct on Thursday recovering from intraday loss of as much as 7.1 pct. ** Texmaco Rail & Engineering ended down 2.5 pct in the previous session retracing most of earlier fall of as much as 8.6 pct ($1 = 61.8708 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)