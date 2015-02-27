** NSE index rollover at 79.3 pct compared with the average rollovers of 72 pct for last three series - Reuters Calculation ** High rollovers with low costs indicate cautious undertone - Analysts ** "All this certainly reduces the scope for disappointment from the union budget," Edelweiss said in a report ** Index options, so far, indicate a range of 8,500 to 9,000 for the NSE index in the March series - NSE data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)