** Shares surge in India's Larsen and Toubro, Tata Power, Rolta India and Bharat Electronics Ltd ** Rolta India rises over 12 pct to the highest since March 2011 ** The companies were shortlisted for a defence contract worth 500 billion rupees ** The battlefield management system contract would be one of the largest for defence equipment manufactured indigenously - Edelweiss Securities ** Action in the defence sector continues to gain momentum; opening up a sizeable opportunity for component manufacturers in India - Edelweiss