BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in India's infrastructure companies gain ** GMR Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.7 percent, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd adds 2.3 pct ** Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd rises 1.2 pct, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains 1 pct ** Government may give more thrust to infrastructure in federal budget due on Feb. 28, analysts say ** Measures could be announced to attract investments, revive investment cycle in infrastructure space, say some analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain