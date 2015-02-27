** Shares in India's infrastructure companies gain ** GMR Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.7 percent, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd adds 2.3 pct ** Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd rises 1.2 pct, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains 1 pct ** Government may give more thrust to infrastructure in federal budget due on Feb. 28, analysts say ** Measures could be announced to attract investments, revive investment cycle in infrastructure space, say some analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)