** India's car solutions provider Logix Microsystems jumps 19.9 pct to daily upper limit ** Indian portfolio manager Porinju Veliyath bought 0.1 million Logix shares at 36.4 rupees a piece in block deal on Thursday - NSE data ** Logix is a much bigger and better business model, and is in more geographies than some of its peers like CarDekho.com - Porinju V. Veliyath, MD and portfolio manager at Equity Intelligence ** They are very strong in Europe and have tie-ups with many premium car makers - Veliyath ** CarDekho.com said in February Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, invested in auto classifieds portal (bit.ly/18siBxA) ** Analysts value CarDekho.com at nearly 20 billion rupees ($323.62 million), while Logix has a market cap of 421.35 mln rupees ($1 = 61.8000 Indian rupees)