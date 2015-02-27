** Barclays sets 12-month target of 10,219 for India's NSE index, previous target was set almost a year back ** Indian companies could generate double-digit returns in 2015, bank says in a report on Thursday ** Cites underlying earnings growth expectations, valuations and India's relatively better position vs other emerging markets as key reasons ** Highlights Axis Bank, Container Corp, HDFC Bank and Hindalco Industries among top picks ** Also, likes Just Dial, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement ** Maybank Kim Eng also upgraded India on Tuesday to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises 2015 target for NSE index to 9,520 from 8,375 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)