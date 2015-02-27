** State bank of India is up 3.3 pct, Bank of Baroda gains 5.4 pct and Oriental Bank of Commerce rises 4.9 pct ** Expectations of an intra-policy rate cut have increased after economic survey and railway budget, traders say ** India can increase public investment to drive growth without borrowing more, according to a key government report on Friday ** Also, India signals private-sector bosses could run state-owned banks ** There is also market talk that the government may open National Asset Management Company to keep aside burgeoning bad loans of state-run banks ** Shareholders' nod to SBI's plan to issue shares to raise up to 150 bln rupees has sparked speculations about its timing (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)