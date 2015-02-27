Feb 27 Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2014 net profit down 9.55 percent y/y at 4.5 billion yuan ($717.76 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E2Q1jp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)