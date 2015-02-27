BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net loss at 406.3 million yuan ($64.81 million) versus net profit of 34.2 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MXF3yg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: