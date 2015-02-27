BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 10.8 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan ($510.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1woVZTD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.