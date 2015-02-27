BRIEF-Kate Spade says CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 mln
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Dalian Tianbao Green Foods Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue up to 400 million yuan ($63.80 million) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C3aNP1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
* Asbury Automotive Group, Inc announces appointment of Sean D. Goodman as chief financial officer