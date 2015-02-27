BRIEF-Kate Spade says CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 mln
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to acquire assets via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LQvorA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
* Asbury Automotive Group, Inc announces appointment of Sean D. Goodman as chief financial officer