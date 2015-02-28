Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Gitanjali Gems gains 5 pct, Titan Company up 0.9 pct ** Traders hope import duty on gold would be cut by 2 pct in 2015/16 budget ** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to unveil budget at 1100 India time (0530 GMT) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees