Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Suzlon Energy gains 3.8 pct ** Traders cite speculation govt may increase allocations towards renewable energy and reduce taxes at the 2015/16 budget due later on Saturday ** Govt had more than doubled spending on renewable energy in previous budget ** India finance minister Arun Jaitley to unveil budget at 1100 India time (0530 GMT) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees