** Suzlon Energy gains 3.8 pct ** Traders cite speculation govt may increase allocations towards renewable energy and reduce taxes at the 2015/16 budget due later on Saturday ** Govt had more than doubled spending on renewable energy in previous budget ** India finance minister Arun Jaitley to unveil budget at 1100 India time (0530 GMT) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)