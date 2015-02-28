** Pidilite Industries, which owns India's Fevicol brand of adhesives, gains as much as 4.5 pct ** Pidilite on Friday appointed Bharat Puri as managing director for five years ** Bharat Puri was the former head of Cadbury for South Asia ** Traders say markets welcome appointment: could lead to change in perception, valuation of Pidilite. ** Britannia Industries shares have more than doubled since the appointment of Varun Berry as managing director ** Berry was a former executive at PepsiCo Inc (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)