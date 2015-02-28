** IRB Infrastructure Developers gains 2 pct, GMR Infrastructure up 5.4 pct, Ashoka Buildcon up 1.9 pct ** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says India will need to build additional 100,000 km of roads ** Jaitley adds India will achieve fiscal deficit target of 3 pct of GDP in 3 years vs 2 years earlier to help fund infrastructure investment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)