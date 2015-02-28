Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Jain Irrigation Systems gains 2.6 pct ** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says India will allocate 53 billion rupees ($859.71 million) for micro-irrigation as he unveils 2015/16 budget ** Adds India to allocate 250 billion rupees for rural infrastructure and aims for 8.5 trillion rupees in farm credit for 2015/16 ($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees