** Bajaj Finance up 3.8 pct ** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says non-banking finance companies registered with RBI with assets of 5 bln rupee and above will have access to recover debt under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) ** The proposal brings bigger NBFCs at par with banks ** SARFAESI empowers banks to recover non-performing assets without the intervention of a court.