Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Multi Commodity Exchange of India surges 11 pct ** Heads towards biggest daily gain since May 22, 2014 ** India's 2015/16 budget proposes to merge commodities regulator Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ** Merger of regulators may lead to faster introduction of new derivative contacts, traders say (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees