Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** DLF gains 0.8 pct, Phoenix Mills up 1.5 pct, Prestige Estate Projects up 2.1 pct ** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposes an overhaul of capital gains taxes to pave the way for the listing of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees