Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Yes Bank gains 4 pct, Axis Bank rises 6.5 pct while Kotak Mahindra Bank is up 4.5 pct ** Private banks seen as strong beneficiaries of govt move to make no distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments ** The lack of distinction helps since under previous categories overseas investors had not met their FDI quota on these lenders but had exhausted limits under the FII category ** Traders say FII investment can be steered towards what would have previously counted under FDI (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees