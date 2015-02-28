** Yes Bank gains 4 pct, Axis Bank rises 6.5 pct while Kotak Mahindra Bank is up 4.5 pct ** Private banks seen as strong beneficiaries of govt move to make no distinctions between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments ** The lack of distinction helps since under previous categories overseas investors had not met their FDI quota on these lenders but had exhausted limits under the FII category ** Traders say FII investment can be steered towards what would have previously counted under FDI (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)