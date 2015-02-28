(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

** Indian bonds and rupee seen range-bound after 2015/16 budget largely seen as delivering mixed bag.

** India's budget seeks an additional year to meet its medium fiscal deficit target in order to allow it to focus on economic growth by ramping up investments.

** Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in a 7.65 to 7.80 pct range

** The partially convertible rupee seen moving in 61.50-62.20 range next week

** Indian shares rose in a special trading session on Saturday as the budget cut corporate taxes and unveiled incentives for foreign investors.

** Near-term range for NSE index seen between 8,800 to 9,200

** Further progress on coal block and telecom spectrum auctions also on watch

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Monday: HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI Wednesday: India's coal blocks and telecom spectrum auction;

HSBC Markit Services PMI (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)