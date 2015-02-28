Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Indian bonds and rupee seen range-bound after 2015/16 budget largely seen as delivering mixed bag.
** India's budget seeks an additional year to meet its medium fiscal deficit target in order to allow it to focus on economic growth by ramping up investments.
** Benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in a 7.65 to 7.80 pct range
** The partially convertible rupee seen moving in 61.50-62.20 range next week
** Indian shares rose in a special trading session on Saturday as the budget cut corporate taxes and unveiled incentives for foreign investors.
** Near-term range for NSE index seen between 8,800 to 9,200
** Further progress on coal block and telecom spectrum auctions also on watch
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Monday: HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI Wednesday: India's coal blocks and telecom spectrum auction;
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees