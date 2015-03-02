** India's finance minister has kept some cushion to spend more on infrastructure if GDP growth or tax buoyancy surprises on the upside, says SBI Funds Management's Navneet Munot ** India's federal budget aims growth, more investment ** Munot says a shift towards higher capex, cutting wasteful expenditure and credible assumptions would be looked at positively by RBI, rating agencies and markets ** India moves towards "outcome-based spending" and "cooperative federalism" from 'dole-outs' and centralized planning, says fund manager ** Valuations and surge in equity issuance may keep the upside checked in near term but fund flows will keep downside protected ** India is the best performer in Asia Pacific in U.S. dollar terms with NSE index up 9.9 pct - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** Markets to consolidate in near term but remains positive from a long-term perspective, says Munot (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)