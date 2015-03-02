** CLSA downgrades India's biggest cigarette maker ITC to "sell" from "buy" and cuts target to 330 rupees a share ** ITC slipped 8 pct on Saturday after budget raised excise duties on cigarettes by 15-25 pct ** CLSA cuts EPS estimates by 5-10 percent over FY16-17 ** Says inclusion of tobacco taxation under 'Public Health' seems to be a departure from the past objective of revenue maximisation ** Religare downgrades stock to "hold" from "buy" and reduces target to 360 rupees from 420 rupees ** Jefferies maintains "buy" but cuts target to 419 rupees from 426 rupees ** Stock has 32 buy, 6 hold, and 3 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)