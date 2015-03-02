** Shares in India's airline companies such as Jet Airways and SpiceJet are expected to trade lower ** Indian oil retailers hiked jet fuel prices by 8.7 pct (bit.ly/1M2Vl7D) ** Fuel contributes nearly one third of the operational expenditure of an airline - analysts ** Any increase in fuel prices will adversely impact margins - analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)