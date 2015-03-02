BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in India's airline companies such as Jet Airways and SpiceJet are expected to trade lower ** Indian oil retailers hiked jet fuel prices by 8.7 pct (bit.ly/1M2Vl7D) ** Fuel contributes nearly one third of the operational expenditure of an airline - analysts ** Any increase in fuel prices will adversely impact margins - analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain