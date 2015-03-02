** Axis Bank and Yes Bank may be included in MSCI India index on merger of FPI and FDI limits, analysts say ** Axis and Yes may have weight of 4 pct and 1 pct respectively in MSCI India - Analysts add ** Weight of private banks in MSCI will rise from 2 pct now to 7 pct - Reuters Calculations ** MSCI India currently has only ICICI Bank among private sector banks ** India's federal budget removed the distinction between foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investments ** For HDFC Bank analysts say they need more clarity on whether the 21 pct shareholding of its parent is taken as domestic or not ** Bank New available limit for FIIs % Axis Bank 21.8 Yes Bank 27.7 Federal Bank 34.4 Karnataka Bank 52.9 Karur Vysya Bank 50.1 South Indian Bank 33.5 Source: Credit Suisse (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)