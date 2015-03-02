** IRB Infrastructure Developers gains 1 pct, Sadbhav Engineering jumps 6.6 pct, Hindustan Construction Co advances 2.4 pct and IVRCL is up 2.2 pct ** National Highway Authority of India's capex increased by 148 pct YoY in budget - CLSA ** Roads capex raised by 54 pct YoY to 429 bln rupees - Kotak ** Indian budget goes for growth, investment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)