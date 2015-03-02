** Shares of Indian cement companies trading higher ** Ambuja Cements gains 2.5 pct, ACC Ltd adds 3.3 pct, UltraTech Cement is up 3.1 percent ** The government's focus on infrastructure should result in a sustained recovery in demand - CRISIL ** Rise in duties and tariffs is expected to have a muted impact on total cost- CRISIL (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)