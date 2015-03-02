BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Budget's capex push and proposal to reduce corporate tax rate spur gains in capital goods companies ** India budget outlays Railways at 400 bln rupees (up 33% yoy) Roads at 429 bln rupees (up 54% yoy) Source: Kotak Institutional Equities ** Indian budget goes for growth, investment ** Larsen & Toubro gains 3.5 pct while Bharat Heavy Electricals is up 1.9 pct ** L&T, BHEL and most capital goods companies pay full tax and will be the biggest beneficiaries - CLSA (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain