** Power producers Jindal Steel and Power down 3.6 pct, JSW Energy falls 1.8 pct, while Adani Power is down 2 pct ** Clean energy cess on coal has been doubled to 200 rupees a tonne with option to hike it to 300 rupees ** The government may review tax exemptions given to utility sector as part of its endeavour of reducing overall tax rate being compensated by reducing incentives - CLSA