** India's Wonderla Holidays falls 3.8 pct on worries existing investors would churn in favour of rival Adlabs Entertainment's IPO-ADLA.BO initial public offering ** Adlabs plans to raise as much as 4.49 bln rupees ($72.6 mln) via IPO, as per an advertisement in Financial Express newspaper. ** IPO will open on March 10 and close on March 12 ** Deutsche Equity India, Centrum Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are managers to sale ($1 = 61.8300 Indian rupees)