BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** India's Bajaj Auto falls 3.4 pct, its worst single-day drop in a month ** Automaker reports 22 pct fall in February auto sales ** Fall mainly due to drop in exports - Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj to CNBC TV18 ** Stock to remain under pressure as short-term demand revival is a concern - analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain