** India's Bajaj Auto falls 3.4 pct, its worst single-day drop in a month ** Automaker reports 22 pct fall in February auto sales ** Fall mainly due to drop in exports - Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj to CNBC TV18 ** Stock to remain under pressure as short-term demand revival is a concern - analysts