** The "India trade" has been a favorite, but it is less clear if its "catch-up" with China over the long term has been priced in - Bank of America Merrill Lynch. ** Says long-term prospects for the rupee are significantly better than for the yuan and India bonds offer better value than China bonds ** Bank's equity strategists say excluding banks and real estate, the valuation discount of China to India is not large ** Index P/E BSE index 16.3 NSE Index 16.8 SSEC 14.3 Hang Seng 10.45 Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data ** BofA says on trailing EV/EBITDA, an ex-financial valuation metric, India trades at only 20 pct premium to China, still below the long-term average of 35 pct ** Adds higher expected earnings growth in India and the lack of other growth opportunities globally will help it to trade at a premium for the coming years