** Combined FDI-FPI limit could soothe worries about huge India overweight positions, Bank of America Merrill Lynch says ** Private banks seen as strong beneficiaries of govt's move to make no distinction between foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment ** BofA-ML expects Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to be included in MSCI again ** BofA-ML says move may help MSCI raise weightage on India from 7.6 pct to 8.4 pct, reducing "overweight" worries ** Maintains 33,000 as year-end target for India's BSE index and reiterates index will double to 54,000 by 2018 ** Sees consolidation over next few months ** India's "catch-up" with China not priced in yet - BofA-ML (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)