BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
March 2 XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E9vR5z
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016