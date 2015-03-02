March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Allreal Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 31, 2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.91

Reoffer price 100.91

Yield 1.277 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0273347838

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.808

Reoffer price 100.808

Yield 0.612 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0273347820

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 31, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

