Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.25 pct

Payment Date March 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing Swiss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0273037892

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)