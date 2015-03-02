Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 93.891
Reoffer price 92.7035
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.3 pct February 2018 TURKGB
Payment Date March 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U and 1.1875 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0858481194
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources