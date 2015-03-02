Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2025
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.129
Reoffer price 99.129
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Santander GBM, SG CIB and UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1199439222
