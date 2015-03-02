March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.129

Reoffer price 99.129

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Santander GBM, SG CIB and UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1199439222

