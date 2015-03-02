Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 9, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.887
Yield 1.273 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.7bp
Over the OBL 171
Payment Date March 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Nomura & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's) & BB+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1198677897
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources