** Shares of Coal India down 4.8 pct on going ex-dividend on Tuesday ** Company declared an interim dividend of 20.70 rupees per share for FY15 on Friday ** Nomura on Friday said total cash outgo on account of the interim dividend would be 153 bln rupees ($2.47 bln), implying 24.2 rupees per share ($1 = 61.9050 Indian rupees)