** Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Sesa Sterlite Ltd gain 1 pct each ** India re-examines coal mine bids amid reports of discrepancies ** Jindal Steel and BS Ispat and aluminium company Balco had won the bids for the three mines ** Sesa Sterlite holds 51 pct stake in Balco ** Religare says chances of cancelling the winning bids are negligible, unless some other irregularities are found ** Adds all the price bids were better than government's set price ** Says establishing why other bidders went inactive could be an uphill task