** SKS Microfinance gains 1.6 pct ** Proposed Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra) Bank would be responsible for regulating and refinancing micro finance institutions (bit.ly/1AT8pZm) ** New regulator takes out tail risk of interference by states in sector, which was a key overhang for the sector - analysts ** With 200 bln rupees corpus for Mudra bank, almost 60 pct of MFI loans will be eligible for refinance - analysts ** New priority sector lending norms which proposes a sub-target of 7.5 pct for micro-enterprises also help