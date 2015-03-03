** Indian energy-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd gains 4 pct ** Heads towards biggest daily gain since March 2014 ** Core business improvement has been largely ignored due to a fear of higher capex in the upcoming telecom auction- CLSA ** Adds company's gross refining margin could rise to a six-year high of more than $10/bbl in Q4 ** Says Reliance could post a record high quarterly net profit of 62.5 bln rupees ($1.01 bln) in Q4 ** Says stock at a discount to global peers as well as its own historical valuations despite having the best two-year EBITDA growth in the global large-cap energy space ** Company Forward PE Reliance 11.6 BP PLC 21.05 Royal Dutch Shell PLC 16.13 Exxon Mobil Corp 24.41 Source: Starmine Smart Estimates ** CLSA reiterates "buy" rating and a price target of 1,250 rupees ($1 = 61.8150 Indian rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)