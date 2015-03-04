SYDNEY, March 4 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia
, rated Aa2/AA-/AA-, has mandated Citigroup, CBA, HSBC,
and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners for US dollar three-year
fixed and/or floating-rate and five-year fixed-rate note
benchmark offerings.
One recent comparable is fellow Australian major lender
ANZ's underwhelming US$1.1bn dual-tranche three-year senior
unsecured issuance bond issued on January 12. This brought in
less than half of the US$2.25bn the bank raised from a
three-part issue in June 2014.
ANZ's US$600m 1.5% fixed-rate 3(a)(2) note priced to yield
65bp over US Treasuries, only 5bp tighter than 70bp area initial
price thoughts and in the middle of 65bp area (plus/minus 2bp)
guidance. The US$500m 144A/Reg S floater came at three-month
Libor plus 44bp.
National Australia Bank saw a similarly disappointing
outcome for its US$1.25bn three-tranche sale last December.
