SYDNEY, March 4 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia , rated Aa2/AA-/AA-, has mandated Citigroup, CBA, HSBC, and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners for US dollar three-year fixed and/or floating-rate and five-year fixed-rate note benchmark offerings.

One recent comparable is fellow Australian major lender ANZ's underwhelming US$1.1bn dual-tranche three-year senior unsecured issuance bond issued on January 12. This brought in less than half of the US$2.25bn the bank raised from a three-part issue in June 2014.

ANZ's US$600m 1.5% fixed-rate 3(a)(2) note priced to yield 65bp over US Treasuries, only 5bp tighter than 70bp area initial price thoughts and in the middle of 65bp area (plus/minus 2bp) guidance. The US$500m 144A/Reg S floater came at three-month Libor plus 44bp.

National Australia Bank saw a similarly disappointing outcome for its US$1.25bn three-tranche sale last December. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)