** APL Apollo Tubes, manufacturer of steel pipes and tubes, seen gaining after HDFC mutual fund bought 2.42 pct stake in the company via a block deal, traders say ** HDFC MF A/C HDFC Growth Fund bought 568,500 shares in the company at 350.65 rupee a share - NSE data ** Promoter group company Apollo Pipes sold 1.28 pct stake in the company