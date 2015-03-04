** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.15 pct at its
auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a
cut-off yield of 8.3946 pct last week
** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.25
pct, while the lowest was 8.05 pct
** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.89 pct on the
364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.0367 pct previously
** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 7.95
pct, while the lowest was 7.75 pct
** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills
($1 = 61.8400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team)