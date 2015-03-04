** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 5.9 pct to record high of 998.70 rupees ** Heads towards its biggest daily gain since April 2014 ** Stock gained about 15 pct in four straight sessions of gains till Wednesday vs NSE index's 5 pct rise ** Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company up 6.4 pct after USFDA approval for antiepileptic drug ** Product will be manufactured by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries at its Halol facility in Gujarat state ** Approval sparks hopes USFDA has given relief on Sun Pharma's Halol plant - analysts ** Sun's Halol plant was inspected by U.S. drug regulator in September ** Sun Pharma said on Tuesday it agreed to buy Glaxo's opiates business in Australia (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)