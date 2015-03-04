** State Bank of India rises 1.2 pct, Bank of Baroda gains 3.2 pct, Punjab National Bank advances 2.7 pct and Canara Bank up 2.6 pct ** State-run banks seen as biggest beneficiaries of RBI's second surprise rate cut in two months ** Mark-to-market gains on bond portfolios and improved prospects in credit offtake seen helping ** India's central bank surprises with early post-budget rate cut ** A distinct re-rating in valuations of large state run-banks very much on cards - K R Choksey Securities MD Deven Choksey (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)